Pacers Aaron Nesmith visits patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween came early for some lucky patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Earlier this month, Pacers Aaron Nesmith, dressed as Batman, went room to room with the Pacemates, the team posted on social media.

Aaron Nesmith and the @pacemates visited @peytonchildrens for a special Halloween trick or treat experience 🎃



Aaron met with families and handed out bags full of fun like coloring books, plushies and more 💙 pic.twitter.com/SKeqxVHHCr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 22, 2025

During the visit, patients and families got a chance to meet and take photos with Nesmith.

Nesmith and the Pacemates did not come empty-handed. They delivered treat bags which included coloring books, crayons, plushies, and of course, Pacers swag.

The Pacers open the 2025/2026 season on October 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.