INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth graders at Stout Field Elementary School were all smiles Friday when members of the Indiana Pacers organization stopped by to read books, play games and give out prizes.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Pacers celebrate Read Across America at Stout Field Elementary

The visit was part of "Read Across America" and the Pacers' "Read Like a Pro" initiative, which encourages children to love reading while fostering community connection.

Principal Tim Wickard said he hopes the visit leaves a lasting impression on his students.

"I hope they just see a community partner that values the same things that we want them to value, working hard and reading and being a part of the work we're doing in school," Wickard said.

Wickard also said his students know what the Pacers represent, and he hopes the visit will inspire them as they grow.

"I hope they have a great experience, a fun experience, because school should be fun, but also they are pushed to just continue to improve and get a little better every day," Wickard said.

Students said Tyrese Haliburton is their favorite player. While he was not in attendance, one student was still extra excited.

WRTV

"Every time when he makes three-pointers, he's like so good, and sometimes he makes it, and sometimes he doesn't," the student said.

Indiana Pacers Pacemate Allie read a children's book about Michael Jordan playing basketball and how he achieved his dreams. She said she hopes the story helps kids accomplish whatever they put their minds to.

"I hope that they get involved in something, maybe with the school and that they just go all in and have that confidence in themselves that they can achieve their dreams one day," Allie said.

__