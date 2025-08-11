Parents express concern for children's safety following rape investigation at Tarkington Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent incident at Tarkington Park on the north side of Indianapolis has led many parents to worry about their children's safety. The park, a popular spot for families across the area, has experienced heightened scrutiny following a troubling incident.

Carly Henry is no stranger to Tarkington Park.

"It's a fun park," she said with a smile. "We've come here, probably, once every couple of weeks in the summer."

Recently, however, it's felt a little different.

“There’s usually lots of people here, so this morning is kind of an aberration," Henry said. "So, that’s why we came, because there needs to be more people back here.”

On Monday morning, the park felt pretty empty. Henry believes it may be because of one recent incident.

Last week, court documents revealed an investigation into a sexual assault that happened in the park bathroom weeks earlier.

Police said while walking to his summer job at the MLK center in late June, a 14-year-old boy claimed he went into the bathroom at Tarkington Park and was raped by a stranger.

That man was later arrested and charged with rape.

“Sometimes there are people in the area where you kind of gotta watch out," Teryna Owens said.

Owens works at Tea's Me Cafe, which sits right in the middle of Tarkington Park.

She thinks more can be done to make the park feel safer.

“A little bit more safety protocol," Owens emphasized. "We do have officers come in the morning and things, but just like kind of patrol the park during the day or in that afternoon time when stuff starts to happen a little bit more.”

WRTV reached out to IMPD about the incident. Police credited technology like surveillance cameras at the park, along with the assistance of the victim and an alert, quick-thinking North District officer, for working together to track down and arrest the suspect for the crime.

WRTV also reached out to Indy Parks and Recreation. They sent us a statement that said, in part:

"Earlier this summer, we brought on Indy Parks’ first-ever Park Safety Administrator. Since his arrival in June, he has been conducting park-by-park assessments alongside our Park Ranger Unit, IMPD, and our internal Risk and Technology team. He’s helping shape a proactive and coordinated approach to safety that complements both enforcement and community-based strategies."

In a joint statement between IMPD and Indy Parks, both groups said they are reviewing and addressing safety measures not just at Tarkington Park but at other parks across the city.

Parents like Henry are hopeful these efforts will help.

“We live in the neighborhood and we’re hoping everybody will come back to play and make it the place that it was just, like, a month ago," Henry said.

35-year-old Brandon Merriweather was arrested and charged with the incident. He is being charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and failure to warn that he’s carrying a dangerous disease for that alleged assault. He’s being held without bond.

You can read the full statement from IMPD and Indy Parks below: