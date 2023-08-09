Parents react after Whiteland elementary student brings gun onto school bus

WHITELAND — A scary moment for parents Wednesday morning in Johnson County.

“It’s just too close for comfort. It's concerning,” Johnson County resident Shelly Scott said.

This statement comes after a Clark-Pleasant student has been detained after bringing a gun onto their school bus Wednesday morning.

According to a release sent to parents, a student reported to their bus driver that another student had a gun in their backpack. The bus was in the parking lot of Break-O-Day Elementary School in Whiteland.

The bus driver immediately responded and confiscated the weapon, according to the school corporation.

“There is nothing you can say that will rectify for someone to come up and ask if you are in the child’s life and then this happens?” Otis Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr. says his son was on the bus this morning. He says he is still in shock.

“How am I supposed to feel? My kids love going and he didn’t even get to school,” Williams Jr. added.

Clark-Pleasant Police were contacted immediately and responded to the scene of the bus where all students were safe and accounted for. The student has been detained for questioning, according to the schools.

"I believe the students who saw the gun acted tremendously and appropriately by notifying the bus driver," Superintendent Tim Edsell said. "At no point was a threat made. The actions were swift, prompt and appropriate. I applaud the students and the bus driver."

According to the Edsell, the student was of "upper-elementary" age. It was not made available if the gun was loaded.

For Williams Jr., he says he is just thankful to know that this situation wasn’t any worse.

“If you are going to be in your child’s life, then you should know what your kid is taking to school,” Willams Jr. said.

