'Patience is up at this point': Hoosiers angered by USPS Delays

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana residents are growing increasingly frustrated with delays in mail delivery, as many find their mailboxes missing their packages.

"It’s coming, just be patient," says Nicole Bosler as she recalls what USPS told her about her daughter's missing passport.

"It's extremely frustrating. I mean, how am I going to know when it's going to get here or if it's going to get here," Bosler asked.

Bosler’s daughter was set to receive her passport on December 28, but as of February 3, it remains missing.

The passport, which made its way from Arizona to Indiana, has now been stuck in the Indianapolis regional hub since January 1, with the last update logged on January 4.

"It's been at the regional hub since January 1. The last update on it was January 4, where it's still in transition," Bosler said.

Bosler is not alone. Many have reached out to WRTV with similar concerns.

"Even when I call, I get no answers," Bosler added. "When I email, they tell me that it's being transitioned into different destinations."

The Indiana Postal Workers Union did not have time for an interview but a member mentioned that one reason for the delay could be a staffing shortage across USPS.

Studies run by the Postmaster General show 53% of USPS non-career employees didn't last a full year with the agency.

“The government needs to do something about the union and get it fixed,” Bosler said.

"That office should have never been opened if it was understaffed," the representative stated. "And that's what they keep telling us, it's understaffed. But if it's understaffed, then fix it."

If you are struggling to locate a package, USPS has numerous tracking options. If your package was sent via priority mail, you could receive a refund.

More information on USPS missing packages can be foundon their website.