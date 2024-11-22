Peony plantings happening across Noblesville despite the snow and cold

Peony roots are being planted across Noblesville this week, all ahead of the 2025 Indiana Peony Festival.

"They actually thrive best being planted in cold weather," says Mackenzie Alexiou, the festival's associate director.

Volunteers from many organizations, including Duke Energy, Keep Noblesville Beautiful, and a local landscaping company, have already helped to plant hundreds of roots. The cold and snow haven't stopped them.

"We wouldn't be able to have the festival in the spring unless we were here in the 30-degree temperatures," said Alexiou.

Each year, the one-day festival draws crowds of over 35,000 people to Noblesville when the peonies bloom.

"It adds some pride for the community," Noblesville Deputy Mayor Matt Light said. "It helps to continue to differentiate Noblesville as an authentic hometown community, that even though we've seen a fair amount of growth and interest, still maintains that charm."

Thousands of peonies have already been planted in previous years across town, but this year, even more peonies will be added in locations like Forest Park Golf Course, Pleasant Street Parkway, and several local businesses.

"I think people want to get on board and make Noblesville the peony capital of the nation," said Kelly McVey, co-founder of the festival.

The 2025 Indiana Peony Festival is May 17. You can find more information about the festival and the flowers here.