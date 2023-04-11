Phase 2 of Broad Ripple construction causes inconvenience to people and businesses

BROAD RIPPLE — The sights and sounds of construction can officially be seen and heard at the intersection of Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues. The intersection will be closed for 8 weeks.

It's phase two of the Department of Public Works (DPW) project on Broad Ripple Avenue, part of the $6 million redesign plan from the Monon Trail to Guilford Ave.

Department of Public Works

It's part of a bigger $8.4 million renovation to the area.

The plan will widen the sidewalks and lay storm water pipes underground to stop flooding in the area.

"There's always flooding with the sewage system, so i do think there is good change coming with it. It is just frustrating that we got to go about 8 weeks with it," Reese Wills said.

Wills lives and works in Broad Ripple.

"There's pros and cons here to it. I keep telling myself obviously it is annoying to have all the traffic near our house," Wills said. "To not be able to utilize these roads here on the strip but I know the goal behind what they are doing and I am really excited for the expansion of the sidewalks just the improvement of the sidewalks and the roads."

The street is closed to cars at the Guilford Ave. intersection, but it is open to people walking.

Sidewalks will be widened on the south side of Broad Ripple Ave. to Carrollton Ave.

Parallel parking spots will be taken out there.

DPW Construction Plans

Neighbors say traffic has gotten heavy around Broad Ripple with the main thoroughfare being closed.

Businesses fear the road constriction will cut down on the number of customers they get.

DPW has a detour for the Broad Ripple Ave. closure at Guilford.

Drivers can use the Winthrop Ave, 62nd St, and potions of Guilford that are both North and South of the area under construction.

College Ave and Westfield Blvd. are other streets you can use to get around the work.

The next part of construction will begin from Carrollton to College Ave.

The project is scheduled for completion in August.