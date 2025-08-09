PHOTOS: Westfield's Chatham Hills almost ready for LIV golf

WESTFIELD — In just one week, the world’s top golfers will descend on Westfield for the LIV Golf tournament, bringing thousands of fans and a festival-like atmosphere to Chatham Hills.

“Westfield is so well-positioned to host this event,” Steve Latour, a Westfield resident and community engagement co-chair for the tournament, said.

“We welcome over five and a half million people a year to the city of Westfield at Grand Park. So what’s an extra 16,000 a day for three days or more?”

Tournament Director Tim Flaherty said organizers are aiming to make the event unlike any other in professional golf.

“LIV Golf is exciting,” Flaherty said. “We start with skydivers. We have 200 speakers for music here. We have a concert on Friday night with Riley Green, concert Saturday night with Jason Derulo. The music plays throughout the day, which is pretty different.”

Flaherty said the tournament will offer something for all ages and all budgets.

“It’s a much different feel, and that’s the goal of LIV Golf, to revolutionize the game, show it to different people inside the ropes and outside the ropes,” he said.

“LIV is really all about innovation.”

Final preparations are underway at Chatham Hills, where more than 20,000 fans are expected. Construction began in early June and has been ongoing for about two months.

“It’s no secret in the world of sports that Indianapolis is a great sports town,” Flaherty said. “You guys host big events all the time. This is an appropriate landing place for LIV Golf. The response has been tremendous, unprecedented.”

Latour said his focus is on making the event a citywide experience through the 'Beyond the Course' experience, which aims to support local restaurants.

“I think what a unique and cool opportunity to have live golf, not only in Indianapolis, but right here in Westfield,” Latour said.

“Let’s look for ways to engage the community, not only Westfield, but the entire county and even the state to really make people feel welcome.”

Latour said more than two dozen restaurants and local bars are involved in the Beyond the Course program, and LIV will also be present at the city’s farmers market and Jams at the Junction.

“It’s going to be an excellent opportunity to just really enjoy the game and see a different side of the game,” he said.

“We had tons of people that were just excited to learn more about the sport, wanting to get involved, and I think that’s exciting when you see the community embrace something like this.”

The LIV Golf tournament runs for three days next weekend at Chatham Hills in Westfield. Tickets are still available on the LIV Golf website.