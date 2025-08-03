Pike Township Trustee’s Office calls on community to help fill emergency food pantry

PIKE TOWNSHIP — The Pike Township Trustee’s Office is asking for the community’s help to address growing food insecurity among residents. The office is calling on individuals and businesses to pitch in and support its food pantry, which is currently facing significant shortages.

"Individuals come up here to the trustee's office for assistance, and food is one of the top areas that they need assistance in," Trustee Annette Johnson told WRTV.

With an increasing number of residents requiring help, the pantry's shelves are becoming emptier a lot quicker.

“I just thought it would be a great idea, a great opportunity for businesses to just get involved and to maybe partner alongside with me, drop off donations and so we could restock this particular food pantry,” Johnson said.

Among the key items needed are rice, beans, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and crackers —essentially, anything that can help prepare meals for families.

Johnson also told WRTV that pantry staples such as tuna, peanut butter and jelly are particularly in demand, stating, “That is like a number one need.”

The food pantry is just one facet of the services provided by the trustee's office.

According to Johnson, the office assists residents facing various emergencies, including job loss, reduced work hours or medical emergencies.

“We help individuals out in an emergency situation. They may be laid off, they may have lost hours at work, it may be a medical situation,” she said.

The office also supports people coming in for assistance with mortgages, rentals, utilities and more.

With the growing demand for these resources, Johnson emphasizes the importance of community support.

"I have money in the budget that can also offset, but it's very little. We are open to accepting all types of donations of foods," she said. "I just hope that this will be an extra component of help and assistance."

The Pike Township pantry is open Monday through Friday at the Pike Township Trustee’s Office, located at 5665 Lafayette Rd, Suite C, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

When a family comes to the pantry, they aim to provide them with at least two weeks' worth of food.

Donations of food (canned goods and dry items) and essential items can be dropped off at their office Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you are unable to drop off the items, you can arrange a pick-up by calling 317-291-5801 or emailing PKG861@piketrustee.com.

The food drive runs through September 5.