‘Play for Peace’ youth basketball league aims to prevent violence by promoting change

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide numbers are down so far this year, and a youth basketball league is trying to help keep it that way by promoting peace and positivity.

NEW B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth Mentoring Program) hosted its annual Play for Peace championship tournament on Saturday.

“We’ve had six weeks of league play, honoring applauding and uplifting young men ages six to 17 years old,” said the program founder Kareem Hines.

The organization works to prevent violence by promoting change.

“It [the league] was about being able to handle their emotions in a real high pressure, intense game and being able to regulate your emotions, teamwork sportsmanship, and conflict resolution,” Hines told WRTV.

Nearly 150 boys participated in this year’s league, including 11-year-old Kerrington Tompkins.

“I’ve learned new stuff every day like how to be kind and not be in the streets and stuff,” said the fifth grader.

His grandparents told WRTV he’s only been in the youth mentoring program for a few months, but they’ve already noticed a big difference.

“He’s showing improvement in his social skills and loves being a part of this,” said his grandfather, Christopher Humphries.

“They weren’t winning so he didn’t want to participate in the group, but he shook it off, and I noticed that in him. That is a big change. I am very, very proud of him,” added his grandmother, Neka Humphries.

These are the important lessons Hines and the coaches want these young men to walk away with.

“It’s been wonderful seeing young men actually interact with each other than violence that we see all the time on social media or the news,” 17-year-old Cameron Washington, who’s helping coach the younger kids, said. “So seeing young men actually happy, smiling, laughing something different."

“You show them an example about really what’s going on in life and that you can mess up but still make it happen,” added Coach Derrick Neal Jr.

For these young men, it’s all about shooting for growth.

“I’ve learned how to control my anger,” 14-year-old Lawuan Similton told WRTV.

NEW B.O.Y. received a grant from the city of Indianapolis to start the sports league in 2021.

Since then, its more than doubled participation in the league.

Winning teams were also awarded a $500 prize along with a championship trophy.

They plan to start their “Guns Down-Gloves Up” boxing program in the spring.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

