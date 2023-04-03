Police arrest man in Seymour hit and run that killed father, injured daughter

SEYMOUR, In. — Seymour police arrested a man for his alleged role in a hit and run crash that killed a father and injured his daughter on March 24.

Police said on April 2 and April 3 they received information on the driver and where the vehicle he was driving was located.

Later in the day on April 3, police interviewed the 28-year-old suspect from Columbus, Indiana with his attorney. Investigators then arrested him for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Investigators then served a search warrant and found a blue 2010 Honda Civic registered to the suspect in the garage. According to police, the vehicle had extensive front end damage.

This vehicle is believed to be involved in the hit and run that killed Charles M. Layman, 73, of Seymour and injured his daughter Tiffany M. Brewer, 33 on March 24.

In a Facebook post, police said they found Layman laying in the road with "no signs of life."

Shortly after, they received a call from a woman stating that she and her father were hit by a car while crossing the street. The vehicle did not stop.

The father and daughter were transported to the hospital, but despite life saving measures the father was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the suspect is being preliminary charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash resulting in death and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash resulting in catastrophic injury, both level 4 felonies.

He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail.

WRTV does not name the suspect until they are officially charged.