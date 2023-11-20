Potential violence at funeral of slain KIPP student leads to 4 people arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people have been arrested during an investigating after IMPD received information about potential violence at the funeral of a KIPP Indy student, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

According to court documents, IMPD detectives began monitoring Blackburn Terrace apartments after they were alerted of threats of violence at the home and funeral of homicide victim Devin Gilbert.

On Nov.18, the morning of the funeral, officers observed a Gold GMC Terrain pull into Gilbert's apartments.

Several males were surrounding the vehicle. One male was wearing a mask, all-black and carrying a rifle, court documents show. Detectives noted that at least one of the individuals was prohibited to carry a firearm due to felony convictions.

After leaving the complex, the vehicle made a traffic violation and officers stopped the vehicle in the 3600 block of Layman Ave.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized four handguns, a machine gun conversion device, a rifle, marijuana and pills.

Four individuals were all arrested for various firearms and narcotics offenses.

During an interview with one suspect, detectives asked why there was so many guns in the car. According to court documents, he told detectives that the mother of Gilbert told them there was a threat that the funeral was going to be shot up. He told police the guns were for protection.