INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting outside an northeast side Indianapolis school.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Ralston Avenue for a report of a person shot. The shooting location returns as Kipp Indy Legacy High School, near the Edna Martin Christian Center in Martindale Brightwood.

IMPD says one person is in critical condition.

In August, two students were arrested at the school for bringing handguns and machine gun conversions devices to school.