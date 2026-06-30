Precautionary boil order issued for two businesses in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — The city of Bloomington issued a precautionary boil order for two businesses due to a service line strike on Tuesday.

City officials said the two impacted businesses, Dragon Express and Hair Jordan Salon, are located on East 3rd Street. The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. on July 1.

Those affected should follow these instructions:



Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least five minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Bloomington Utilities at 812-339-1444.