Prepping your yard ahead of next week's heat

INDIANAPOLIS — While we've already made it through one heat wave this summer, we are going to turn the heat up again next week.

What can you do right now to prepare your lawn before the heat? WRTV asked Mylos Lawn Care for some advice.

"Right now we're in a cooler week," said Mylos Martin. "We're going to be in a drier week, not much water."

This is the time to act.

"You want to be proactive, not reactive," Martin encouraged. "Get outside, you want to really look at your yard and just examine it."

The most obvious first step is watering your lawn. Martin says to water wisely.

"5 a.m., 8 a.m., even 9 a.m., just get out there," he explained. "Water your lawn. You want about two inches of water a week, so let it run about an hour each time, two to three times a week. That's all you need."

Martin went on to explain that you can buy an automatic timer for your water system at most hardware stores, so you can set it to start early in the morning.

"You want the water to actually go into the soil and benefit your lawn," Martin continued. "Otherwise, it's just going to evaporate."

If you water during the middle of the day (the hottest part of the day), watering your lawn will not have the greatest benefit.

But too much water in your grass can be a bad thing, as this causes fungus to form.

"All these little spots of rain we're getting is just driving the humidity up, and the fungus has been crazy," Martin shared.

If you look closely at the individual blades of grass and find brown or purple spots, the grass isn't dead or dehydrated. It is likely a fungus.

"If you have brown spots in your yard, get us out, get someone out, pull samples. Get a fungicide treatment," was the remedy Martin offered.

Fungicide is available at most hardware stores.

One final tip: raise the blade height on your lawnmower.

"That's just going to keep the lawn thriving. If it's cut too short, it's going to burn up," Martin explained. "It needs to be at least four, four and a quarter. It's going to look a lot more green."

If your lawn already looks like it could use some TLC (even before the heat arrives next week), Martin offered one final piece of advice.

"Get on it," exclaimed Martin. "It's never too late."