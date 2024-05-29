Proposal for professional sports development area in downtown Indy passes Rules and Policy committee

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the city county council's Rules and Public Policy Committee discussed, asked questions, and heard public comment about the plan to create a "Professional sports development area" in downtown Indianapolis.

The committee gave a do-pass recommendation for the development. It's the first step to bringing a major league soccer team to Indy, and it's been controversial sincethe mayor announced it last month.

Supporters of Indy Eleven and the Eleven Park soccer stadium development wore shirts and held signs asking that the project continue.

Those with close ties to the team made passionate cases against the city's plan for a different stadium saying they feel blind-sided by the decision.

But the executive vice president of visit Indy said a major league soccer team would be a major boost for the city.

Some councilors and residents expressed their concerns about the remains that have been found at the eleven park site, which was home to several cemeteries in the past.

Some councilors are worried who would own a possible major league soccer team.

Under state law, the owner would have to contribute at least 20 percent of stadium project costs.

Up next for this proposal is a vote by the full city-county council on Monday, June 3.

If it's approved, the Metropolitan Development Commission will also need to approve the plan. Then, it can be sent to the state budget committee.

