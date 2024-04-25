City officials announce plans to bring Major League Soccer team to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis announced it will be seeking to bring a Major League Soccer expansion team to the Circle City.

“The league is growing, and we hope to make Indianapolis the next site the league selects,” Dan Parker, Chief Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, said.

Parker says Indianapolis is at an advantage over other United States cities that would be in competition for a club.

“There’s no guarantee we would be awarded a team, but we have what we believe is the right time, a budding ownership group and the ability to build a soccer-specific stadium here in downtown Indianapolis,” Parker said.

Officials say on Wednesday, the city filed a resolution with the Metropolitan Development Commission to create a professional sports development arena (PDSA).

The commission will hold a meeting next Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the plan. If they approve the PSDA, the City Council will vote on it.

If the City Council approves the PDSA, it will go back to the Metropolitan Development Commission for a final approval.

City officials say the deadline for the final approval is June 30.