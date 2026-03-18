Proposed study could transform the downtown Indianapolis South Split interchange into a vibrant new hub

INDIANAPOLIS — The Southeast Gateway Planning Study is nearing the final stages.

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Proposed study could transform the downtown Indianapolis South Split interchange

The study details how redesigning the I-65/I-70 South Split could provide space for affordable housing, create parks, trails, restaurants, improve safety and boost economic development.

The interchange currently separates the Fountain Square and Fletcher Place neighborhoods in Downtown Indianapolis, and one of the main goals is to reconnect them.

The Rethink Coalition, a local neighborhood planning organization, is conducting the study.

"It’s basically building a land bridge over the interstate to help integrate it more into the landscape and to reconnect the communities," said Brenda Freiji, the President and CEO of the Rethink Coalition. "It improves just the quality of place because you add more green space, you add more trees, you add more development that's more condensed."

Residents say using the empty space to reconnect the two neighborhoods is a great idea.

"We only have so much room outward we can grow into, where if we start developing, the space is going up a little bit more," Indianapolis resident Tristan Gibson said. "Obviously, in downtown Indy, we have tall buildings everywhere. Even for just recreational things, I think it's a good use of space for that."

Rethink Coalition

Other residents share what they would like to see in the area.

"I would love a big dog park. I think that would be awesome because the only dog park we have around here would be the one at a local brewery, and it's pretty small," resident Reaghan Dowden said.

The Rethink Coalition works with the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Indy Chamber and local residents to see what changes would work best for the area.

The proposal is still in the early stages, and the next step would be for the Indiana Department of Transportation to approve it.

This is part of a long-term planning interstate project that could take several years.

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