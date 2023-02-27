Proposed Whitestown apartment complex sparks controversy among neighbors

WHITESTOWN — A proposed apartment complex in front of brand-new homes in Whitestown has neighbors angry.

The Boone County property has faced a bit of controversy.

Neighbors who live in Cardinal Point, an upscale neighborhood near a golf course, have mixed opinions on the development.

"I don't think it's going to be an issue," Donna Daprile said.

"I didn't buy my home for this purpose. I paid way too much for this home for this not to be a quiet street," Dan Clark said.

Several neighbors told WRTV they weren't made aware of the proposed plan until after they bought their land and built their home.

"I wish they would have been more upfront about that," Corey Fletcher said. "We actually got the notification I believe two weeks ago."

The new apartment complex is basically in their neighborhood. As the proposal stands, the entrance is off the main thoroughfare of the neighborhood.

“The Maddox" concept plan calls for a 400-unit apartment building, with commercial property too.

That land doesn't need to be rezoned to make it happen.

Todd Barker with the town of Whitestown says the land was rezoned years ago.

"That's the biggest piece that I think folks didn't understand, zoning wasn't changed to permit that it's already that way. This was kind of the plan for this area for many many years,” Barker said.

It isn't required for the home buyers to be told about the property the apartments will go, because it was rezoned a while ago.

"At first I didn't really understand because the builders that we had told us they didn't know what was going on, but based off the meeting last month I found out that they did know the whole time that was going on," Fletcher said.

Still, some neighbors say they feel blindsided.

"I think this is going to make this not so much the nice quiet neighborhood we were hoping for," Clark said.

Other neighbors say they are excited.

"We're hoping a good coffee shop comes in too. We are kind of excited to see what is going to happen," Daprile said.

"At the same time, I know that this community is really growing so I am not necessarily upset by it," Fletcher said.

Whitestown officials say it's a done deal, a multifamily property will go into that space. It's just a matter of approving specific details about infrastructure, like drainage and where the entrances should be.

"That's going to be a natural walking path for 400 more people. I didn't buy my home for this purpose," Clark said.

The developer is required to meet with neighbors before the next public hearing with the plan commission.

WRTV is told that will happen no earlier than May.