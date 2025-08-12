Protest held outside future site of migrant detention facility in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the Miami Correctional Facility, the site the Department of Homeland Security announced would be used as a detention center for immigration enforcement last week.

PREVIOUS | DHS announces Indiana migrant detention facility

The demonstrators said they want transparency about how people brought there will be treated and why they are being detained. They encourage state and federal leaders to find different solutions to immigration.

"Let's work on an actual path to citizenship instead of, you know, this pay-to-play business. This is ridiculous. People come here for a better life, and they start a better life. They work, they raise a family, they pay taxes, they get themselves completely immersed in our community, and they're good people," said a demonstrator named Kelly.

"And then they get called to their next appointment and ICE takes them away," added another demonstrator named Beth.

WRTV

Last month, a group filed a lawsuit to stop ICE officers from arresting migrants who appear in court for their immigration hearings.

The Indiana Department of Correction says the Miami facility will not be expanded, and existing space will be used for the ICE partnership. The space currently has about 1,200 beds.

State officials told WRTV they do not have a timeline for when the facility will begin ICE operations and have confirmed the contract is being finalized.