"Speedway Slammer": DHS announces migrant outdoor detention facility coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On the heels of the opening of the migrant detention facility in Florida, known as "Alligator Alcatraz," the Department of Homeland Security has announced a second facility is coming to Indiana, dubbed the "Speedway Slammer," on Tuesday.
"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention to bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.
Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.
Secretary Noem did not specify where the planned detention facility will go. WRTV is working to identify the location where the facility will be built.