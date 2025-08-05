"Speedway Slammer": DHS announces migrant outdoor detention facility coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On the heels of the opening of the migrant detention facility in Florida, known as "Alligator Alcatraz," the Department of Homeland Security has announced a second facility is coming to Indiana, dubbed the "Speedway Slammer," on Tuesday.

"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention to bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

Secretary Noem did not specify where the planned detention facility will go. WRTV is working to identify the location where the facility will be built.