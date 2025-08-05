Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

"Speedway Slammer": DHS announces migrant outdoor detention facility coming to Indiana

Trump Immigration
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump tours "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Florida.
Trump Immigration
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — On the heels of the opening of the migrant detention facility in Florida, known as "Alligator Alcatraz," the Department of Homeland Security has announced a second facility is coming to Indiana, dubbed the "Speedway Slammer," on Tuesday.

"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention to bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

Secretary Noem did not specify where the planned detention facility will go. WRTV is working to identify the location where the facility will be built.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.