‘Prove the world wrong,’ New Taylor High School wrestling coach pushing to get more girls on the mat

KOKOMO — Taylor High School's Girls' wrestling team is rebuilding its program, embracing a new motto: "Wrestle Like a Girl," to shatter the stereotypes and encourage more girls to hit the mat.

New head coach Samantha Wheeler will be taking over the program with her husband,

As a veteran, she knows firsthand the challenges faced by women in competitive environments.

"If you’re a girl involved in anything boy-related, you’re going to get the stigma of ‘you’re a girl, you can’t do it,’" she told WRTV. “I was told that I couldn’t do it, and that was my drive to push through. I did six years, I’m proud of my accomplishments, and that’s what I want to bring to these girls,” Wheeler added.

Interest in girls' wrestling has been steadily rising nationwide and across the state.

Participation among girls increased by 102 percent in 2023 according to the NFHS.

The IHSAA sanctioned girls' wrestling at the high school level last year, opening doors for many aspiring athletes.

“We always have a strong team, 3,4,5 girls really committed to the program over the last probably seven or eight years. There were times when they had to wrestle against boys,” explained Kirk Wiley, the school’s Athletic Director.

Senior Amelia Collins has been wrestling since elementary school, she was just one of a few girls on the Lady Titans Wrestling team last season. “It was kind of discouraging when we only had three girls, but we stuck it out, and we were very tough,” she said.

Senior Lilly Spane also expressed her excitement for the growing team. “I enjoy wrestling girls. It felt more even,” she said. “It’s not just something that is hidden that nobody wants to do.”

This week, Wheeler held a recruitment call at the high school.

Interest surged from just three participants last season to nearly 30 girls eager to join next year.

“I love seeing the involvement from all the girls. It makes my heart happy, especially being a senior, knowing that this is a legacy left behind,” Spane said.

“I’ve never done sports before, so this is actually my first time doing any sport,” added Kira Hood, who’s interested in joining next season. “I’m pretty confident that I can do it.”

Wheeler is welcoming girls of all skill levels and sizes, emphasizing that every athlete has a place on the team. "Not only am I going to be your coach, I want to be your mentor. I want to teach you that you can do hard things, you can make it, and you can prove the whole entire world wrong," she said.

Wheeler and her husband have coached all four of their children who wrestle.

The pair will both be coaching the girls team.

Wheeler told WRTV she’s excited to build a legacy at Taylor High School, the same school she graduated from.

The couple plans to hold camos this summer across Howard County to increase participation beyond Taylor High School.

For more information on the program or camps you can reach out to kwiley@taylor.k12.in.us.