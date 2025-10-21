Purdue student newspaper delivers special editions to IU campus after print cut

BLOOMINGTON — Purdue University's student newspaper stepped in to help Indiana University's student paper after the IU administration cut the Indiana Daily Student's print edition.

The Purdue Exponent delivered special edition copies of The Exponent to IU's Bloomington campus Friday in what they called "Operation Clandestine Delivery."

Kyle Charters, CEO and publisher of The Exponent, called the act "Student journalism solidarity" on X.

The @purdueexponent’s “Operation Clandestine Delivery” was a success! We delivered special edition Exponents to the IU campus after the University admin there canceled @IDSnews print editions. Student journalism solidarity. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ts7RZPNmD — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) October 17, 2025

The delivery came after IU fired Jim Rodenbush, student media director, according to previous WRTV reporting.

The IDS reported that the media school directed its editors to only include homecoming stories in its upcoming homecoming issue and no other news.

Rodenbush told the media school he would not tell the paper's editors what to print, calling it censorship.

Hours after Rodenbush was fired, IU announced it would fully cut printing of the Indiana Daily Student, citing budget constraints.

The Indiana Daily Student continues to publish online content despite the loss of its print edition.