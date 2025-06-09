Purdue University plans substantial growth in Indy over next 50 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University is poised to embark on an ambitious expansion plan that promises to reinvent the west side of downtown Indianapolis over the next 50 years.

This initiative, expected to serve up to 15,000 students, could also develop up to five million square feet of buildings and amenities designed to enhance academic research and meet programmatic needs.

“Our campus plan will serve up to 15,000 students over its 50-year maturity,” said Evan Hawkins, senior director for Administrative Operations for Purdue University in Indianapolis.

“This is not just about growth; it’s an economic development opportunity for Central Indiana.”

The proposed project aims to improve connectivity across the west side of Indianapolis, aligning with the city’s Downtown Resiliency Strategy.

This plan emphasizes promoting connectivity while preserving the character of the neighborhood, according to a recent statement from the city's Department of Metropolitan Development.

FULL STATEMENT:

This investment from Purdue University aligns with some of the goals outlined in the Downtown Resiliency Strategy, such as promoting connectivity and preserving the character of the neighborhood. The City looks forward to seeing the developments outlined in Purdue’s master plan come to fruition. Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development

“One of the aspects of our plan that we’re very proud of is that it really promotes connectivity,” Hawkins added.

“We think about an open environment that is welcoming to our neighbors, community partners and the City of Indianapolis.”

The campus expansion is particularly significant in the context of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education.

Nakeisha Washington, founder of the NYLA Nova STEM Education Program, which serves students across Indianapolis, expressed enthusiasm about Purdue’s plans and their potential to elevate STEM education in the Circle City.

“To have one of the top-notch universities in STEM right here in our backyard is amazing,” Washington said.

“It gives us plenty of opportunities to partner up, engage kids and provide exposure right here locally. I love it. I'm super excited.”

Purdue’s expansion is expected to create educational opportunities as well as sustain and retain talent in the region.

“It’s really continuing to make Indianapolis a special place and a home for students, families, as well as industry partners and civic neighborhood partners,” Hawkins said.

More information on the expansion can be found here.