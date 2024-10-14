Purple Line begins service on Indy's East side

INDIANAPOLIS — The City’s newest rapid transit line is officially operational.

IndyGo opened operations on the Purple line on Sunday making it the city’s second rapid transit line.

The route starts at the downtown transit center and goes north on Meridian Street, east alongside 38th Street before heading North on Post Road to reach Fort Harrison in Lawrence.

WRTV

“I'm excited for people to finally start seeing the benefits from all the work that we've been putting forth,” shared IndyGo spokesperson Carrie Black.

Many early riders told WRTV the route still had some kinks to work out but were generally impressed by the speed and convenience the line provides.

"It'll go way faster than the other one," shared one IndyGo passenger.

"The bus is stopping less frequently, and it's also able to get from point A to point B in a much faster, more efficient way,” explained Black.

The line includes many upgrades from bus stations to improved fare acceptance.

Customers must purchase bus fare from electronic kiosks at bus stations before boarding.

WRTV

Customers can also do this using the My Key-IndyGo app available on major app stores.

More information about the Purple Line and other IndyGo services can be found ontheir website.

