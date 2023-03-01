Heritage Environmental Services hosting town hall ahead of toxic waste coming to landfill

PUTNAM COUNTY — Heritage Environmental Services is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday, days after offering to take contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

According to Heritage Environmental Services, they offered to take the chemicals for disposal from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because of their ability to handle the waste.

The toxic waste will be moved to a landfill that has a Roachdale address, but is a few miles outside of town.

The decision to accept the waste was objected by Gov. Eric Holcomb and was a surprise to the Putnam County Health Department.

On Wednesday, Senator Mike Braun and Congressman Jim Baird sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan asking for answers about why the materials are coming to Indiana.

The letter includes several questions for Regan, including questions about on-site testing for the contaminated materials in East Palestine before they are moved.

Holcomb has also requested a meeting with Regan and "continues to object" to the EPA administrator's decision.

No injuries were reported when the trail derailment occurred three weeks ago. With the potential for explosion, toxic chemicals were released in a controlled environment at the scene.