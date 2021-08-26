Rain comes into three Central Indiana school buildings

Ind. — A line of thunderstorms brought flooding, wind damage and power outages across our area Wednesday.

Videos shared with WRTV showed rain coming through the roofs at Avon High School, Center Grove High School and a building at Butler University.

Now THIS is teamwork! Our crews got to work quickly this afternoon at AHS cleaning up mess created from a roof drain that couldn’t keep up with the downpour today. Thankful for staff who drop everything to come help. #allin pic.twitter.com/HP9dQ946yH — Scott Wyndham (@AvonSupt) August 25, 2021

Avon Schools says there was an issue and there were a few leaks, but the issues were being fixed by the maintenance team and administrators. The district said parents were notified and there weren't any schedule changes.

Center Grove Schools says there was a water leak in the lower level of the building and students were relocated to other classrooms. There were no changes to dismissal times.

Ashley Thomas says there was water in the basement of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Building at Butler University.

"Our Dean of Student Success used a trashcan lid to knock down the ceiling tiles before they fell on their own," Thomas said.