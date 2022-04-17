Randolph County toddler dies after accidentally being run over by driver

LYNN — The Randolph County Sheriff says a 16-month-old boy died Saturday night after a family member accidentally ran him over with a truck.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of E. 1100 South around 7 p.m.

The sheriff says the family member pulled a utility truck out of the barn and the child was in front of the truck and outside of the drivers view.

The child was then accidentally run over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.