Raymond Park Middle School band director to march in Rose Parade

WARREN TOWNSHIP — Millions of people tune in on the morning of New Year's Day to witness the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. One local band director will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in one of the country's biggest traditions.

David Brooks has served as the director of bands for Raymond Park Middle School in Warren Township for the past 18 years. Brooks, alongside band directors from across the country, will be marching in the Rose Parade as a member of the Band Directors Marching Band. He will be one of 13 snare drum players.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity, kind of getting back in the game again. Rose Bowl Parade is one of the things I've never done through Warren band," Brooks told WRTV.

Brooks previously served as the assistant band director at Warren Central High School. While his time there took him all over, he never made it to the Rose Parade.

"We've done a lot of parades across the United States, but I've never done the Rose Bowl Parade. So this is kind of that one opportunity to kind of fulfill that life dream," said Brooks.

The Rose Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on January 1. You can watch the parade on WRTV.