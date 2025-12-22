INDIANAPOLIS — While the holidays are often a joyful time to gather with family and friends, they can also be especially stressful for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — including more than 121,000 Hoosiers and 219,000 caregivers.

Experts say managing expectations, staying flexible and leaning on support systems can help ease some of the strain caregivers feel during the holiday season.

Reducing holiday stress for Hoosier families impacted by Alzheimer's, dementia

“With caregiving, it's an up-and-down kind of journey,” said Tiffani McLaurin Robinson.

McLaurin Robinson knows that journey firsthand.

Several members of her family have battled Alzheimer’s disease, and she has been a caregiver since childhood.

“I've been a caregiver for my grandmother, my great aunt, and my aunt, starting at the age of five with my grandmother,” Robinson said.

She said the challenges of caregiving can feel even heavier during the holidays, especially at first.

“I think our first year during the holidays was a little rough. We were trying to get our bearings, but we adjusted and we try not to stress about it,” Robinson said.

As families gather for the holidays, the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips to help caregivers and loved ones navigate the season.

“Manage expectations. So call your family members who might be traveling in for the holidays. Let them know what they can expect with your loved ones who has Alzheimer's or dementia, any changes in their cognitive progression,” said Sydney Parker, public relations director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

Parker said the holidays are also a good time for caregivers to lean on others and accept help.

“Let others contribute to your holiday plans. Maybe instead of an elaborate dinner, you order takeout as a new tradition, or you host a potluck, or maybe see if another family member is able to host this year. Just to make things a little bit more manageable,” Parker told WRTV.

“We try not to stress about it because at the end of the day, it was making memories with that particular family member,” added Parker.

For Robinson, flexibility made all the difference when caring for her grandmother.

She said her family adjusted traditions to meet her grandmother’s needs.

“We will have the holidays at her nursing facility, and we will bring, again her favorite foods.. I know a lot of families are on traditions, but you can also make new ones,” Robinson said.

Parker said simple activities can also help loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia feel connected during holiday gatherings.

“Music can be great for people living with Alzheimer's or dementia. So maybe do a sing-along, gather. You can just put on some of their favorite music. Looking at photo albums from past Christmases,” Parker said.

Another important reminder this holiday season is to check in on caregivers themselves.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 34.1% of Indiana caregivers report feeling depressed, and 57.3% are managing at least one chronic health condition of their own.

“Caregivers take on so much. Check in on your family members who are caregiving because they might need some assistance or just need that emotional shoulder to lean on,” Parker said.

When asked her biggest advice for families caregiving during the holidays, McLaurin Robinson emphasized presence over pressure.

“This is an added pressure point for a lot of Families, and it doesn't have to be, as long as you're together and as long as they can see your face, hear your voice, be around each other, that's all that matters, especially during the holidays,” McLaurin Robinson told WRTV.

Tiffani McLaurin Robinson

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates there are around 219,000 caregivers caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia in Indiana.

The association’s 24/7 helpline is available at 1-800-272-3900 for anyone needing help or guidance.

