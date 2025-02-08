Remembering the life of Camari Hunt, 23-year-old killed in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Camari Hunt is described as a magnet — he drew in all those around him.

“He was honorable. He was a virtuous guy. He was exemplary in how he carried himself, educated young men," Evolve International Inc. Executive Director Denell Howard said.

The Hunt Family

The 23-year-old was a coach for Evolve, a youth mentorship program that aims to inspire African American males to intentionally lead in areas of education, entrepreneurship, civics, and mentoring.

Hunt worked with the boys at the Avondale Meadows Middle School Leadership Club.

The Martin University student was in his last semester, set to become a second-generation Martin graduate, proudly following in his father’s footsteps.

The Hunt Family

“He was the type of young man that when you looked at him you could tell he was ready to change the world," Howard said.

Hunt was tragically killed in a shooting on Indy’s west side lastFriday.

Howard says in his short time on earth, Hunt managed to leave his stamp.

“He left a legacy of leadership. He was exemplary. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who carried himself in the way he did," he said.

The Hunt Family The Hunt Family

That’s why Evolve created the annual Camari Hunt Exemplary Leadership Award in his honor.

The first recipient of the award will be announced on February 15 at the ‘Evening with Evolve’ Gala.

Now, Hunt’s loved ones are demanding justice in his case.

“Oftentimes these situations can be pushed aside and overlooked as just another young black man lost. This was special. I’m not minimizing anyone else, but Camari Hunt was a special young man. An amazing, talented young man. Courageous. Loving. Encouraging. Inspiring young man," Howard said.