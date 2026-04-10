Rep. Carson calls to end ICE detention at Miami Correctional Facility

BUNKER HILL, IN — U.S. Representative André Carson is demanding an end to ICE detention at Miami Correctional Facility and for full investigations into two recent deaths in custody.

The Democrat, who represents Indiana's 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, toured the detention center during an oversight visit on Thursday.

Rep. Carson spoke with two ICE detainees during his visit, who he said raised concerns about inadequate healthcare and a nonworking intercom system to report medical emergencies.

In addition to medical care, the detainees who spoke with Rep. Carson raised other concerns, including:



Religious dietary needs ignored

Barriers to legal services

Delayed mail

Lack of adequate access to basic hygiene items and services

Feeling dehumanized and forgotten

"This administration is dehumanizing immigrants, terrorizing communities, and denying due process. After two deaths and numerous reports of poor conditions, I’m demanding the closure of the ICE detention center at Miami Correctional, Rep. Carson said in a press release. "I want to thank the two brave individuals who spoke with me today about their experience. I was deeply moved by their pleas to simply be recognized as human beings. I will keep fighting to end ICE’s reign of terror – in their honor, and in honor of the more than 70,000 people and 6,200 children who have been detained by ICE since the start of Trump’s second term.”

The detainees, Lorth Sim of Cambodia, and Tuan Van Bui of Vietnam, died while being held in ICE detention at the facility in 2026. Sim died on February 18, while Van Bui died on April 1.

In a statement shared with WRTV, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they welcome congressional visits and say detainees receive around-the-clock care.

“It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their entire lives.”

The Miami Correctional Facility began housing ICE detainees back in October after reaching an agreement with the Braun administration. The facility can house up to 1,000 detainees, according to ICE.

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