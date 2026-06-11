Indiana congressman introduces HAILEY act to enhance missing child alerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN-02) has introduced the HAILEY Act, legislation aimed at improving missing child alerts in honor of Fishers teen Hailey Buzbee.

The bill would broaden AMBER Alert rules to include minors under 18 considered high-risk missing persons, even if no abduction is confirmed.

Hailey Buzbee, 17, disappeared in early January 2026 after communicating with an adult predator online for over a year.

Court documents obtained by WRTV show Tyler Thomas, 39, used an encrypted messaging app called “Session” and online gaming platforms to groom the Fishers teen.

Thomas admitted to taking Hailey from her home and driving her to a rental cabin in Logan, Ohio. He later led police to her remains at Wayne National Forest. Thomas is facing charges including pandering obscenity and tampering with evidence.

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Hailey's disappearance revealed gaps in the current system. Authorities labeled her case a runaway rather than an abduction, so no AMBER Alert was triggered.

“As a father of three, I can't imagine the pain this family has endured,” Yakym said. “Hailey deserved better, and too many children fall through cracks in this system.”

Current federal rules require confirmed abduction and immediate danger before alerts can be issued. Advocates argue this restricts warnings that could help vulnerable children at high risk of harm.

The Buzbee family expressed gratitude for the legislation. “We are deeply thankful,” they said in a statement. “This bill focuses on saving children and fighting those who seek to harm them.”

They added that real change for families like theirs is now one step closer. The family urged the House to pass the legislation to protect more kids.

Hailey's case also inspired Indiana lawmakers to improve alerts and online safety education in schools.

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The HAILEY Act would amend the PROTECT Act to widen alert criteria for high-risk minors. The bill now awaits review in the House of Representatives.