Residents in crisis as heat remains off at north side Indy apartment complex; health department steps in

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking for one apartment complex on the city's north side to get the heat back on.

WRTV first told you about the situation at Admiral Apartments Tuesday night on the news at 11.

"This is not the type of condition to be living in," said Mary Brown. “It's very frustrating and disappointing."

"I didn't expect for the heat to not be on," Elijah Cohill said.

Brown and Cohill told WRTV’s Amber Grigley they went without heat during some of winter's coldest days.

A spokesperson with the Marion County Health Department says they were able to come out and inspect several units at Admiral Apartments, which led to the department issuing an emergency order Wednesday morning.

The management company, Indy Flats, will need to bring the building to compliance within 24 hours. If not, the department will pursue legal action and could fine the complex up to $2,500 per violation, per day.

"Unfortunately, these extreme times of seasons are when we see issues around major repairs or habitability pop up too often. Tenants are often in dire need of getting those repairs made timely and sometimes that doesn't happen. And that is where we do need to have an effective process for tenants in our state," Amy Nelson, Executive Director of Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, said.

"We don't have good laws to protect renters. Indiana, unfortunately, is a state that too often, quite frankly, sides with apartments and landlords," State Representative Cherish Pryor said.

Pryor has once again filed a bill, House Bill 1175, to help tenants. It would require a landlord to repair or replace an essential item within 24 hours after being notified by a tenant.

"It's so important because it holds the landlords accountable," Pryor said.

Accountability Dillon Lockwood and other residents hope will turn their situation around, as residents brave another cold night.

"That sounds super nice. I think it's needed. I think it's necessary," Lockwood said.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, along with the health department, encourages residents living in these conditions to speak up and get the city involved to help them.

"Do not wait. Contact the city right away and get that process started. If that landlord is not taking your calls, you can't reach somebody, or they are refusing to make those repairs. do not wait," Nelson said.

"We want to make sure that we have the backs of renters so they're not living in horrible situations," Pryor said.

WRTV made contact with the VP of Operations for Indy Flats Wednesday evening. He said the building experienced issues with its boiler system.

The management company is working with the boiler company to make sure this doesn’t happen again. They're hoping they pass inspection tomorrow morning.