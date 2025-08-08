Residents in Rocky Ripple share concerns after seeing rise in water levels at Central Canal

ROCKY RIPPLE — Citizens Energy Group is starting remediation efforts on certain sections of the Central Canal in the north side. It comes after some residents raised concerns over recent high water levels in the area.

Mandy Redmond has lived in Rocky Ripple for more than 42 years. Her home sits right next to the Central Canal.

“If it continues, I’m going to have major damage," Redmond said when asked about the high water levels. "So, I need it taken care of.”

This summer, though, she has had some concerns.

“I love living here. I love being on the canal," Redmond said with a smile. "And I would like to continue, but not [if] we get flooded."

Redmond told WRTV that she's seen several instances that have been problematic, all within the past year.

“I’ve noticed extreme flooding three times," she said. "It’s higher when we’ve had those heavy rains.”

One of those instances happened as recently as last month.

"We’d even seen leakage coming across a couple of our roads," Randy Sanders said.

Sanders is president of the Rocky Ripple Town Council. He said that the leakage led people to ask questions.

“We live in a town that is prone to be flooded if something happens at the White River. We never thought that we would have to look to the canal as a reason for people’s houses getting flooded," Sanders explained

That was when Sanders knew he had to reach out to Citizens Energy Group to get them involved.

“CEG did reach out to me within 24 hours and started a conversation about the issues,” Sanders said.

Citizens Energy Group told WRTV they have several remediation projects planned to help with the water flow and ensure those levels don't get too high.

One part began on Friday with the removal of overgrown vegetation, which restricts flow and contributes to high water levels. The company has also planned additional measures, including dredging sediment from different parts of the canal and laying gravel to remedy low spots of the canal banks.

For residents, it's a step in the right direction and one they want to see continued.

"If we see progress on it and they move this way with what they’re doing, then I will feel comfortable,” Redmond said. “And I think if that’s communicated with the rest of the people that live in Rocky Ripple, close to the canal, I think that will alleviate their concerns as well.”

Citizens Energy Group told WRTV that in the long term, they will continue to maintain the Canal using standard techniques to ensure operational reliability.