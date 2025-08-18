Residents seek change amid deplorable living conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Taneil Manns has been living with mold and disrepair in her apartment at Blackburn Terrace for months.

“They were supposed to knock this wall out and remove all the mold. They started but never finished," Manns said. “It’s just a big hole, and the water is coming from the toilet all the way down here into the wall. So it’s causing black mold in the front room wall. We smell that, and it’s very dangerous.”

The complex, located on Indianapolis’s northeast side and owned by the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA), was also the site of a mass shooting on Saturday that injured five people. Residents routinely deal with issues such as trash and boarded-up units.

“I want to move, but I literally can't afford to, so we're literally stuck here,” Manns expressed.

Police reports reveal that the complex has a history of violence, but Manns' situation highlights a larger issue within the community. Activist and housing advocate Dee Ross underscored the need for resources and support.

“What do you expect to happen when you strip an area of all the resources, all the humanity, all the tools they need to thrive in their own area? That’s going to attract violence,” Ross said.

Ross works through his foundation with the Indiana Tenant Association to advocate for those living in deplorable conditions. IHA recently announced plans to sell Blackburn Terrace along with other properties.

“When the areas look dirty, it’s going to attract dirty activities. It’s going to attract overdoses, it’s going to attract drug trafficking, it’s going to create an environment where people are in survival mode,” Ross added.

IHA sent WRTV a statement on the matter.

“IHA is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of its residents and will continue to collaborate closely with IMPD during its investigation.” IHA CEO Yvonda A. Bean

For Manns, however, hope for a better future is all she has.

IMPD tells WRTV that it will continue to provide proactive police presence and directed patrols in the area.