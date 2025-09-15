Revamped InsideOut Initiative aims to help Hoosier student-athletes beyond sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A program focused on helping student-athletes succeed beyond the playing field is returning to Indiana through a renewed partnership between the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Foundation, and national partners.

The InsideOut Initiative, backed by the NFL Foundation, is re-launching in the Hoosier State with a mission to equip school leaders with training and resources to foster personal development in student-athletes.

“We want to be there for the youth in our community,” said Trip Lukemeyer, director of the IHSAA Foundation.

Lukemeyer said the initiative’s return is made possible through a collaboration with the Colts, the NFL Foundation, and InsideOut, a national movement designed to transform the culture of sports.

The revamped initiative is more in-depth than the original program and features a second phase.

The emphasis is on transformational leadership—coaching that prioritizes character and purpose over a win-at-all-costs mentality.

“Really educate athletic departments and coaches on the importance of being a transformational coach over a transactional coach and doing away with the win-at-all-costs mentality,” said Andy Matis, senior manager of football development for the Indianapolis Colts.

Matis added that while the IHSAA Foundation will help lead the effort, the Colts are committed to amplifying the program’s reach across the state.

“The IHSAA Foundation will be key in driving this,” he said. “But the Colts will continue to support and amplify this opportunity throughout the state.”

Lukemeyer told WRTV the initiative is rooted in a belief that athletes should be seen as individuals, not just competitors.

“We don't view student-athletes as simply a jersey number on a paper or a time and a heat,” he said. “We see them as truly an individual and the next leader in our community.”

As part of the program, athletic directors from across Indiana will participate in national virtual workshops and leadership conversations throughout the remainder of the year.

“This initiative specifically really is leading off with finding that why,” Lukemeyer said. “And it goes back into the heart of why someone is leading.”

Matis echoed that the initiative is about preparing athletes for life beyond the sport.

“We know how slim the chances get making it to the next level,” he said. “So we want to continue to increase educational opportunities for coaches to know how to create—or how to continue to instill—those characteristics in their athletes.”

For now, the InsideOut program is focused on athletic directors, with the intention that they will share the lessons with their coaching staff and broader school communities.

The next training cohort begins September 17, with monthly sessions scheduled through the end of the year and then starting up again next year.

Schools across Indiana can still enroll in the program and leadership development grants are available through the IHSAA Foundation.

