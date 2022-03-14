Watch
Rise in gas prices impacting Avon businesses, families

“When are they going to go back down?"
The recent gas prices have impacted a number of Hoosiers. WRTV's Adam Schumes shows us how they're coping.
Rise in gas prices impacting Hoosier families
Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 14, 2022
AVON— In Avon, gas prices are more than $4.20 a gallon.

“When are they going to go back down?” Esther Bock asked.

Bock works for Franco Landscaping; her company relies on gas to get their work done.

“The owner is definitely being affected for sure, you also have to factor in the commute ever yday, how far you are driving and what you are driving,” Bock said. “You use a vehicle every day so the higher it is, the more you are being affected by the prices because it's your money you are making."

The recent gas prices have impacted a number of Hoosiers and organizations across the state.

The impact is also being felt at Coach's Driver Education. On Monday, Canull had five driving lessons and three hours of class. With each ride taking about an hour, the gallons and miles add up.

“Gas prices have gone up quite a bit. We try to do budget meetings, the previous year we go off sales and costs. Currently the gas prices have risen so fast, it's difficult to find a budget,” Mark Canull, President and Owner at Coach's Driver Education, said. “The ever changing price is difficult from day to day."

In 2019, Canull set the price for a full driver education package at $369. Right now he's charging $475 for lessons — that's an increase of more than $90 passed on to the students.

“We're trying to alleviate, not charge too much, find a fair price [and] we're trying to pay our bills," Canull said.

AAA shared the following tips for drivers to save money on fuel:

