Rising costs threaten field trips. This grant gets Indiana students outdoors

INDIANAPOLIS — While class field trips are fun, funding the trips can be a challenge.

Kevin Melrose is a seventh-grade teacher and the chair of the social studies department at Westlane Middle School, part of MSD Washington Township.

"I think it's crucial just to get the kids outside," Melrose explained. "But the cost of transportation has risen astronomically."

WRTV

I joined a group of 130 middle schoolers on their field trip to Fort Harrison State Park, and I got to witness firsthand the excitement.

From kids jumping over logs, to gazing over creeks and lakes, to peering in a tree cavern, there was never a moment when the students weren't engaging in their natural surroundings.

WRTV

Melrose talked about some of the lessons his students learned from their visit.

"There's so many different Indiana historical and scientific standards Fort Harrison can apply to," Melrose explained. "Whether they're ecology, Earth and space sciences, Indiana history in general."

WRTV

I listened as Melrose spoke with a group of students while hiking through the park.

"Did you see those big houses we passed?" Melrose asked his students. "Those were army barracks."

The lesson continued when he asked if anyone knew who Benjamin Harrison (the park's namesake) was.

"An engineer?" asked one student.

"It starts with a 'p,'" coaxed Melrose.

"Pediatric dentist?" asked another student.

Eventually, the group of students got around to saying 'President.'

State Park staff lead the groups of students on hikes around the park, stopping to talk about the different ecosystems and animals.

WRTV

"Fort Harrison only charges $1 per student to have these guided interpretive nature tours, which is so awesome!" exclaimed Melrose. "Our tour guides have been really educational."

The school buses were the main cost in this field trip, even though Fort Harrison is just a short bus ride away from the middle school.

"I really wish that there was some kind of solution with transportation costs," Melrose said. "If there isn't, we're just going to have to keep getting creative, like getting grants and donations."

This field trip was largely funded by the Discover The Outdoors Field Trip Grant.

This grant program, run by the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, provided grants to 68 schools across the Hoosier State this year to visit State Parks.

WRTV

"Since it started in 2013, we've awarded 345 grants, over $92,000 worth of funds going to the grants," explained Todd Wenninger. "Over 30,000 kids have gotten to go on field trips to State Parks."

Wenninger is the Northern Indiana Development Coordinator for Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.

"It's one of the most exciting things that I think we at the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation get to do," Wenninger explained of the field trip grants.

"Our role is really to support DNR and state parks," Wenninger continued. "As long as they can continue to host the trips, we're going to continue to find partners to provide the funding, and who knows where it can go. It just continues to grow."

This is the second year that Melrose has applied for and received a grant to get his middle schoolers to Fort Harrison.

WRTV

Melrose told me that the parent-teacher association also helped to fundraise to cover additional costs for the trip, and he knows the efforts were all worth it.

"I'm really passionate about students having hands-on learning experiences like this today. This is something that they're going to take back and share with their parents, share with their friends about this amazing park that we have right here in our backyard," Melrose said.

If you are a teacher and are interested in applying for a grant for the 2026-2027 school year, applications will be available starting in March. You can find more information about the application here.

"The point of school is that we are preparing them for the 21st century. We're preparing them to be global learners, and the best way we can do that is to get them out on the globe," Melrose shared. "I really implore all educators, all parents out there, get your kids outside. There's nothing like it."