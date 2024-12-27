Watch Now
Rising Pursuit Services to host Sneaker Ball for adults with developmental disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a ballroom dance with a purpose.

Adults with developmental disabilities are preparing for their moment to show people what they can do.

“I’m nervous but I’ll also gain my confidence, just like my fashion show,” Ava Hogan said.

Rising Pursuit Servicesis a northeast side non-profit.

The organization works to provide physical, mental and social health services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’ve learned to always be respectful and treat other people like the way you treat yourself,” Tyler Douglas told WRTV.

The organization opened in January 2024.

"Once they reach 18, they will just get house staff or they will live with family, but what about that continuance of goal progression,” RPS Co-Founder Raven Powell said.

Now, they are hosting a Sneaker Ball to highlight the young adults’ skills and help raise money.

“We thought this would be a great time to celebrate them and their growth,” Powell said.

Events like these show young adults that anything is possible.

“Just be yourself and keep on going,” Hogan said.

For information on the Sneaker Ball and to learn more about Rising Pursuit Services, click here.

