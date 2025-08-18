Robocalls and texts spark redistricting debate in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the weekend, many Hoosiers received a wave of robocalls focused on redistricting in Indiana.

The calls claimed that “radical progressives like Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker and Kathy Hochul are threatening to redistrict their states with the goal of ending the Trump presidency.” The message urged Hoosiers to call Indiana Republicans to encourage them to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office acknowledged complaints about the calls via a post on X, Monday.

“To clarify earlier reporting, the legality of the Forward America robocalls is an open question,” Rokita’s communications director, Josh DeFonce, said in the post.

“We rely primarily on complaints to investigate consumer-related matters, including robocalls. As of this morning, we were not aware of any on this topic. However, we now have multiple to review. Only just receiving them today, and as you can understand, it will take some time to review those appropriately and fully.”

Republican Governor Mike Braun said he is open to calling a special session if there is support from lawmakers.

“I’m not going to call one unless there is going to be general agreement that we need to,” Braun said during a Monday afternoon media scrum.

“If you look at it... We could create nine Republican districts. We seem to be in a place where you could. It’s a question if we will.”

But not all Republicans are on board.

State Representative Daniel Lopez of Hamilton County posted on social media last week that he is “a hard ‘no’ on potential efforts to redraw electoral maps in Indiana mid-decade."

I have heard from several folks and want to be clear on my position. I am a hard “no” on potential efforts to redraw electoral maps in Indiana mid-decade. Just a few years ago, our General Assembly undertook the complex redistricting process based on up-to-date census data,… — Daniel Lopez (@dlopezIND) August 12, 2025

Some residents echoed his concerns.

“You know, I just think it’s not necessary to do that," said Terry Lewis, a Carmel resident.

Robin Spyker, another Carmel resident, questioned the motivation behind the effort.

“I’m not sure what they want from this redistricting if they just want more control,” Spyker said.

“It would just reaffirm separation. And I think our country would like to see more unification," Lewis added.

"I think once over 10 years is plenty good because I don’t see the place changing in two years that much differently.”

ABC News is reporting that Indiana Republicans have been invited to the White House next week to discuss President Trump's agenda.