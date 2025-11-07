Roughly 3,000 Hoosier third graders held back under new state reading rules

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 3,000 Indiana third graders are repeating the grade this school year after failing the state’s IREAD assessment, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).

The number marks a sharp increase compared to previous years.

Education officials say the jump stems from new literacy policies that went into effect for the 2024–2025 school year.

Scripps News Two school children read books.

Out of approximately 84,000 Hoosier third graders, 3.6% — a little more than 3,000 students — were not promoted to fourth grade, the state’s report shows.

Before the new literacy policies were enforced, just over 400 students were held back the previous year.

“3000 of those students remained in third grade to get that additional support and help from our teachers to ensure they are reading by the end of third grade. That's what all of the research points to," explained Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner.

Jenner said students who are retained will receive extra support to help them meet literacy standards.

"If students aren't reading by the end of third grade, and they move on and don't get there, they are almost always not passing future learn math or English language arts assessments, some of them are not graduating high school, and continue to struggle. So we have to do everything we can to make sure students are reading by the end of third grade," she said.

The report also showed that around 6,500 students received a good cause exemption, granted to a student who is in special education, an English learner, or a student doing really well in math.

Shawn Gust/ASSOCIATED PRESS Kindal Ross, left, and Mackenzie Dupuis, both fifth-graders at Borah Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho cradle two of the three book they and more than 40 other students received Thursday, April 9, 2009 during CDA 4 Kids after school program. The Kootenai County chapter of First Book, an international non-profit organization that works with local literacy programs to distribute books to children, offered grant money to put hundreds of books into the hands of area students. (AP Photo/Coeur d'Alene Press, Shawn Gust) ** MANDATORY CREDIT **

Despite the number of students held back, data shows 87% of third graders last year were proficient in reading skills — an increase of nearly five percentage points, the largest single-year improvement since 2013.

That growth is reflected locally as well.

Lawrence Township leaders say they’ve seen major gains thanks to years of focusing on evidence-based literacy instruction.

“We started many years ago with the science of reading, really before it was even introduced across the entire state to ensure that our kindergarten through third-grade teachers were receiving that hands-on professional development," said Dan Kuznik, assistant superintendent of academics for Lawrence Township.

"In addition to that, we have literacy coaches across our schools. We have reading assistants in many targeted classrooms to ensure, especially in 2nd and 3rd grade, to ensure our students are ready for success.”

The district reports a 78% pass rate — a 14% increase in IREAD pass rates last year — one of the largest gains in Marion County.

The Indiana State Teachers Association released this statement on the third-grade retention data:

“Today’s IREAD results highlight the daily work of educators to strengthen literacy instruction and support every student in becoming a successful reader. While we all share the goal of ensuring every third grader can read, retention alone is not the answer. Students need early, sustained intervention, small-group instruction and support that meets their individual needs.



We appreciate Sec. Jenner’s focus on literacy and share her commitment to helping students thrive. ISTA will continue to work alongside the IDOE and lawmakers to ensure schools have the resources and flexibility they need to support every learner.”

The IDOE is also encouraging Hoosier educators and families to take advantage of summer learning labs, Indiana Learns, which provides extra tutoring for children and other resources.