Roundabout project aims to help with residential, commercial growth in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE — The Town of Bargersville is growing.

A new investment in the intersection of State Road 135 and State Road 144 will help improve traffic, reduce delays and ensure safety in the area.

“It is our first and most important gateway into the downtown area," Town Manager Dax Norton said. “We’re noticing additional wait times. It’s starting to back up. It’s a signalized intersection, it’s been that way for a long time.”

The Town’s solution: building a roundabout.

The project is slated to begin in 2028 and is anticipated to cost $6.8 million.

About $2 million of which will be made possible through a federal grant from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Town of Bargersville



“The roundabout is really first about safety, second about ease of access and third about long-term planning," Norton said.

Norton says Bargersville is seeing rapid residential and commercial growth.

In 2020, the town’s population was about 10,000.

Norton anticipates that number to double for the next census.

“We’re well sought after in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Region. I-69 has a lot to do with that. Just completed last year officially. Since that’s been open, we’ve been placed more so on the map," he said.

A part of what’s making Bargersville more desirable is the downtown area.

“It’s been wonderful watching Bargersville grow this way. As we’ve expanded, so has the town," Juliana Silva with Taxman Hospitality Group (THG) said.

THG operates four different concepts in Bargersville — from a brewery Taxman Brewing Co., to a Neapolitan-style pizza spot, Pizza & Libations, or a bakery and bottle shop, Cellar's Market, to a steakhouse speakeasy, Up Cellar.

“We have a wide range of concepts that no matter what you’re celebrating, no matter what you’re looking for, we have something to fill that niche," Silva said.

Norton says he’s the town will continue to grow its amenities to meet the needs of current and future residents.

“Some more retail, some more commercial. To complement what’s already here and what’s starting to grow here," he said.

The State Road 135 and State Road 144 roundabout is expected to be completed by 2029.