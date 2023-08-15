Rush County Sheriff's Office says missing teen may be being kept hidden

RUSH COUNTY — Rush County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a missing teenager may be being kept hidden.

A Silver Alert was declared for 17-year-old Valerie Tindall on Saturday, June 10, three days after she was last seen.

The Silver Alert described Tindall as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 162 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she was driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana License plate ZYK833.

Now, a month later and Tindall is still missing.

On August 9, the sheriff's department shared new photos of the teenager on Facebook and stated that they believe she may be being kept hidden by someone.

"We believe it is possible that Valerie has been receiving aid from individual(s) whose goal is to keep her hidden,” the Rush County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff's department also reminded the public to stay vigilant and to be on the lookout for anyone matching Tindall's description.

They noted that she could have changed her appearance, her hair color or clothing.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 932-2931.