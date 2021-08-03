Samaria Blackwell honored by Garfield Park Aquatic Center

INDIANAPOLIS — A victim of the FedEx mass shooting was honored by her community over the weekend.

The staff at Garfield Park celebrated the life of Samaria Blackwell. She worked at the Garfield Park Aquatic Center for three years, volunteered with junior basketball and helped with the park's annual Halloween event.

Friday evening, the park honored Blackwell's memory by naming an award in her honor.

Blackwell's family was there as Lucas Erickson received the "Samaria Blackwell Lifeguard of the Year" award.

His name was added to a plaque that will hang in the guard room at the aquatic center.

Garfield Park also lit candles in Blackwell's honor.

Blackwell was 19 years old when she was killed during the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis.

