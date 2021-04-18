Samaria Blackwell: 'She loved helping people, she dreamed of becoming a police officer'

Samaria Blackwell was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Blackwell is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Samaria Blackwell said the 19-year-old was an intelligent, fun-loving, tenacious daughter. The baby in a family of six.

"On this side of heaven we grieve, but not as those who have no hope, for we recognize Samaria's life has only just begun," Tammi and Jeff Blackwell, Samaria's parents, wrote in a statement.

We are thankful for the outpouring of love and support for our family. We are also praying for the families of the other victims of this tragedy. As Samaria’s parents, we were blessed by the Lord to have such a fun-loving, caring daughter as the baby of our family. Being the baby, she looked up to her siblings Elijah, Levi, and Michaiah, who, along with her dog Jasper, will miss her immensely. Samaria was tenacious in everything she did, from playing basketball and soccer to being a lifeguard for Indy Parks. On the court or the soccer field, she had a tough game face, but that quickly turned to a smile outside of competition. Samaria loved people, especially those of advanced age. She always found time to invest in the older generation, whether it was by listening or serving. She spent many hours helping Memaw Sue, from mulching flower beds to setting up Christmas decorations. As an intelligent, straight A student, Samaria could have done anything she chose to put her mind to, and because she loved helping people, she dreamed of becoming a police officer. Although that dream has been cut short, we believe that right now she is rejoicing in heaven with her Savior. Philippians 1:6 says, “I am sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion…” For Samaria, that work is completed and she is sitting with Jesus today. On this side of heaven we grieve, but not as those who have no hope, for we recognize Samaria’s life has only just begun.

A family spokesperson and longtime family friend, Chaplain Matthew Barnes, said Samaria played both soccer and basketball with his daughters.

"She would be on the court, she'd be a mouthguard on and be the meanest looking girl out there," Barnes said. "Step off the court, mouthguard out, she's got this beautiful smile that was just fun-loving. She just cared but people."

Samaria was a lifeguard and Indy Parks team member.

"She kept her colleagues laughing and easily made friends across the department," a statement from Indy Parks read. "Samaria was a joy to work with, and her parks family will miss her dearly."

The entire Indy Parks team expresses heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Samaria Blackwell, who served with such grace and dedication as a lifeguard and fellow Indy Parks team member. We are saddened to learn of her death and remain grateful for her service at Garfield and Bethel Parks, and most recently, Indy Island Aquatic Center. She kept her colleagues laughing and easily made friends across the department. Samaria was a joy to work with, and her parks family will miss her dearly. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of the FedEx shooting victims and their families, and hope together as a community, as a parks department, and as a city that we comfort and encourage each other during this time.

"One of the reporters recently asked me why did they call her Stitches, because that's in the GoFundMe," Barnes said. "It's because Samaria received, whether it was an elbow or something to the eye, and had to get stitches above her eye. And so they started calling her stitches. And I guess there's also a song that talks about stitches by Shawn Mendes and so they would sing it and talk about stitches. You think about the fun times, you remember those fun times, and focus on those as a life well-lived, even as short and abbreviated as it was."

Samaria had a passion for helping people and wanted to be a police officer one day.

The Avon Police Department is collecting patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show their support.

Any officer or agency wishing to provide a patch can mail them to police.

Any officers or agencies wishing to provide a patch can mail them to 6550 East U.S. Hwy 36 Avon, IN 46123. Nearby agencies can deliver their patch to our office or direct message our team through social media to coordinate one of our officers to meet up and receive your patch.

Local law enforcement agencies can reach out to Avon police on social media to have an officer meet and get the patch.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.