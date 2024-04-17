Saved: Holy Cross Church gets permanent historic distinction to stop demolition plans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Archdiocese of Indianapolis wants to tear down the vacant Church of the Holy Cross. The City of Indianapolis chose to protect the building instead.

The Metropolitan Development Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday afternoon to designate the church a historic site, permanently cementing an emergency designation enacted by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission.

"What we're trying to do is preserve a structure that has meant so much to the community," said Tim O'Sullivan of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association. "To have the cornerstone and soul of the neighborhood evaporate would be very tragic."

The church was built in 1902 but has sat vacant for nearly a decade because the Archdiocese has not approved a buyer for the property.

Even though the Archdiocese has removed all religious artifacts from the property, it would prefer to demolish Holy Cross because of both the condition of the building and its opposition to converting the sanctuary for commercial for-profit use.

"I can not and will not sell the former Holy Cross church if a risk of sorted use exists," said Fr. Jeffrey Dufresne of St. Philip Neri Church, the successor to the Church of the Holy Cross.

"Should the church structure be demolished, there is no more relegation to prevent that sort of use because there's a sacred character to the building that currently exists," Fr. Joseph Newton told the commission.

Neighbors and historic preservationists immediately pushed back to save the building when they learned demolition was on the table. They believe the church can still fill a purpose even if the parish is never re-established.

"In Greensburg, St. Mary's Catholic Church, which was in the Archdiocese, is now used as an event center and events facility," said Mark Dollase of preservation group Indiana Landmarks. "If it can happen in Greensburg, why can't it happen at Holy Cross?"

"There are people out there ready to put in the work and restore these buildings," O'Sullivan said. "We must not only think about the past, we must think about the future. These structures still have many more years left in them, many more years of giving back to and benefitting the community."