Saying Farewell: Celebrating Kevin Gregory’s 35-Year Legacy at WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Gregory signed off for the final time on February 28, 2025, marking the end of an extraordinary 35-year career at WRTV. WRTV took a look back at his career, starting from the day he walked into the station on August 7, 1989.

Throughout his tenure, Gregory became a trusted source during breaking weather events, earning a reputation for his expertise and reliability. His calm demeanor and insightful forecasts helped residents navigate storms and emergencies, ultimately leading him to the esteemed position of Chief Meteorologist.

A significant highlight of Gregory’s career was his collaboration with the Indianapolis Zoo through the beloved program “At the Zoo.” This initiative not only showcased the wonders of wildlife but also reflected his commitment to community engagement and education.

As WRTV commemorates his remarkable journey, Gregory leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service that will be fondly remembered by the Indianapolis community. His contributions to local broadcasting will undoubtedly be missed as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.

February 28 will be remembered as Kevin Gregory Day as the Mayor Hogsett proclaimed in his honor.

MORE | Farewell Friend: A conversation with Kevin Gregory