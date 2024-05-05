School 87 parents push for change at IPS town hall

INDIANAPOLIS -- IPS parents are still demanding answers and pushing for change. It comes weeks after a video and a lawsuit accused a former School 87 teacher of encouraging students to attack each other.

On Saturday, the Board of School Commissioners held a town hall to hear from those concerned parents.

"I pray that moving forward for the entire IPS district in cases like this you all choose to do what's right for the families involved,” said a parent at that meeting.

The town hall was held at George Washington Carver School 87 and facilitated by Commissioner Nicole Carey who represents district 5.

"Our biggest thing was communication. What should have happened if an incident was to happen,” said Valerie Martin, the parent of a first grader at School 87.

Questions are still coming after a lawsuit filed by the family of a 7-year-old with special needs accused a former School 87 teacher of encouraging students to attack the little boy, while the teacher allegedly recorded it.

Parents want change so nothing like this happens again.

"I hope that they don't drop the ball. I hope this is not just for show so I'm looking forward for the future,” Martin added.

On Saturday, Martin was among many other parents who talked directly to school board members in small groups.

They focused on discussing three main topics: transparency/communication, child safety, and mental health of both students and teachers.

"I think it's important that we do some positive reinforcement and figure out how to really support our children and the teachers,” said Tiffanie Heath, another School 87 parent.

The attorneys for that student's family also attended the meeting along with the parent of a child who was in that classroom where the alleged abuse happened.

She has since pulled her daughter out of the district, but they all still want answers.

"I want to know why every other parent’s concerns were dismissed when it came to safety,” said former School 87 parent Kiya Isom.

"The focus needs to be on how do we prevent abuse in IPS schools all over the state, how do we make that stop,” added Catherine Michael, one of the attorneys for the family.

Her and fellow attorney Tammy Meyer want to make sure school officials are held accountable.

The district says they recognize there was a shortfall and now plan to make changes with the help of parents.

"A review of policy and procedures has begun with some changes already created. They include communications to family and mandatory staff reporting,” said Board of School Commissioner President, Angelia Moore.

"These are just a few things, and we know there's more to do. I give you my word that what is said in this room will help shape our actions going forward."

The district also says they are coordinating with families to get mental health support for kids in that classroom or who were directly impacted by the incident.

Currently both the principal and assistant at the school are not there as the district investigates school climate.

IPS said they will announce leadership before the end of the school year.

The district also informed parents an anonymous survey will be available to address concerns.

They plan to use all this information including Saturday’s town hall to help make new policies and strengthen existing ones, along with creating a student safety task force.

IMPD is also investigating the case.