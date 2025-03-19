Seasonal allergies could be worse this year: Here’s how to manage symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — The first official day of spring is Thursday, but allergy season is already here and it’s hitting hard. Some experts predict allergens could be worse this year, but there are ways to help manage symptoms.

“Each year it tends to get a little bit worse. Right now, Indiana is experiencing very high levels of allergens,” Michelle Del Busto, a pharmacist at CVS, said.

The long-time pharmacist told WRTV Indiana is part of the 25% of the country experiencing high levels of allergens right now and some Hoosiers are already feeling it.

“I get a runny nose, scratchiness in the throat sometimes, even bad sneezing,” Joseph Wantuch said. “It is a little bit irritating to deal with.”

The 23-year-old has experienced these common allergy symptoms since middle school.

He joins nearly 1 in 3 and more than 1 in 4 children in the U.S. who have seasonal allergies, according to the CDC.

“There are many types of ways to treat allergy symptoms, and the most common are antihistamines, nasal corticosteroid sprays, and nasal decongestants,” Del Busto explained. “If you have a history of seasonal allergies, you can take those preventively. You can start about two weeks prior to allergens being high and you can take them when symptoms arise as well.”

Del Busto said these kinds of medicines are very effective, along with Sudafeds you can get behind the counter or with a prescription.

She also recommends additional measures you can take as well to help.

Del Busto told WRTV that these kinds of treatments are very effective in controlling symptoms, but there are other measures you can take.

“Make sure you keep your windows closed this time of year. If you’re outside working in the yard, when you come in, make sure that you change your clothes and you can also replace your air filter because that will help the cleaner air circulate,” she explained.

Experts also recommend consulting with a pharmacist for treatment, as everyone's plan may look different depending on other conditions.

They believe allergy season will be at its height this spring and summer and will last until it starts getting colder in the fall.

If your symptoms don't get better or if they worsen, they suggest seeing a doctor.

